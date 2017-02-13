County wants to close tax loophole
Campbell County Commissioners hope that a bill before state lawmakers will close a loophole that allows mining companies to get out of paying taxes if they go out of business. The current law has an exception that allows failed mineral extraction companies to write off large amounts of unpaid property taxes.
