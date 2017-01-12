Way to win with lottery

Thanks to Wyoming residents and probably a bunch of people from bordering states, local governments can say that they're richer in one area than they were a year ago. In the past 12 months, Gillette, Campbell County and Wright have been paid $468,634 from the Wyoming Lottery Corp. That's almost a half million dollars collectively that they didn't have in the years before a lottery, and even the years it took to get the lottery up and operating.

