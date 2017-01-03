Sindelar's 2nd murder trial begins
Both sides in the second-degree murder trial of Todd Sindelar were scheduled to make their opening statements Wednesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in District Court. Out of the initial 121 jurors summoned, the Clerk of District Court office called 117 to remind them of the summons, and 116 reported in Tuesday.
