Recovering what was lost
Campbell County Adult Treatment Court graduates Duane Stoecker, left, and Ben Kohl hug during their graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Campbell County Courthouse. Stoecker graduated after 490 days in the program while Kohl completed it in 378 days without a single sanction from the court.
