Promises, promises...

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Sandra Woodling gives a thumbs up as Donald Trump appears on television during an inauguration breakfast Friday morning at the Arbuckle Lodge in Gillette. People gather during a celebratory breakfast Friday as Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony begins on a television at the Arbuckle Lodge.

