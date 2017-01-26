PRB coal production tanks, then rebou...

PRB coal production tanks, then rebounds in 2016

As America's coal producers settle into what analysts like to call the industry's "new normal," production in Wyoming's Powder River Basin is hitting historic levels. "We're in the midst of coming out of that 'perfect storm' for the coal industry," said Travis Deti, director for the Wyoming Mining Association, about 2016 coal production levels so low one has to search back about 20 years to find a comparable annual output.

