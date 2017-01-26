PRB coal production tanks, then rebounds in 2016
As America's coal producers settle into what analysts like to call the industry's "new normal," production in Wyoming's Powder River Basin is hitting historic levels. "We're in the midst of coming out of that 'perfect storm' for the coal industry," said Travis Deti, director for the Wyoming Mining Association, about 2016 coal production levels so low one has to search back about 20 years to find a comparable annual output.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC