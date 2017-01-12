One dead in single-car crash
A Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over on the east side of North Highway 14-16 near Buckskin coal mine shortly after 6 p.m. A passing motorist called 911, and when Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, they saw that the motorist was attempting CPR on the driver of the Chevy, according to the sheriff's office. Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation soon after arriving on the scene and is looking into the cause of the crash.
