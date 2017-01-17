Man held for stolen property is questioned about murders

A Casper man who was a person of interest in a double murder last year is in Campbell County jail on unrelated charges. Manuel C. Moreno, 39, was arrested Jan. 8 for concealing stolen property after deputies found that the 2015 Kia he drove to Gillette had been reported stolen from Evansville on Jan. 1. Moreno told deputies that he had borrowed it from a woman and was supposed to return it three days earlier.

