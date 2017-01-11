Jury deliberating Sindelar's fate
A jury is deliberating whether Todd Sindelar, who is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Boyer at Boyer's home in the early morning of Thanksgiving Day, 2013, is guilty of second-degree murder. After spending four days listening to testimony from many witnesses, the jury received its instructions and listened as both sides made their closing remarks in District Court on Tuesday afternoon.
