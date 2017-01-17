In the nation's 'Energy Capital,' hop...

In the nation's 'Energy Capital,' hopes are high under Trump

20 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

For the first time in eight years, Powder River Basin coal miners woke up Saturday without a presidential administration focused on putting them out of business. Watching President Donald J. Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday may have sparked vocal - and in some cases violent - protests elsewhere, but in Gillette the emotions deeply the opposite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

