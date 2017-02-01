Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis

School administrators and local residents urged Wyoming lawmakers Monday to avoid disrupting the state's public education system any more than absolutely necessary as they seek solutions to a looming $360 million K-12 shortfall. Several hundred people, including Campbell County school officials, turned out for a House Education Committee public hearing on a comprehensive education finance bill that would change how the state calculates enrollment, shorten the school year by five days and freeze special education and transportation funding.

