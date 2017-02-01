Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $3...

Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis

Tuesday Jan 31

School administrators and local residents urged Wyoming lawmakers Monday to avoid disrupting the state's public education system any more than absolutely necessary as they seek solutions to a looming $360 million K-12 shortfall. Several hundred people, including Campbell County school officials, turned out for a House Education Committee public hearing on a comprehensive education finance bill that would change how the state calculates enrollment, shorten the school year by five days and freeze special education and transportation funding.

Chicago, IL

