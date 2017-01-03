Gillette histories
The boundary dispute between Crook and Campbell counties has finally landed in the county court at Sundance. Attorney W.J. Muller and County Surveyor Jesse Spielman left for Sundance Tuesday, and will appear in behalf of Campbell County.
