Gillette histories

Gillette will take its place as one of the cities in the several-state blackouts on Dec. 14, from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. Final details were completed at a meeting of the local Civilian Defense council last night, under the direction of Chairman E.S. Werntz. Purpose of the test is to check the efficiency of the work of the Civilian Defense council in this area.

