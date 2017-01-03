Fire swallows chicken coop

Monday

Despite the loss of a shed and chicken coop in a structure fire north of Gillette, the Campbell County Fire Department crew and homeowner were able to save nine chickens and two ducks. The fire was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday at 3168 Carter Ave. The firefighting crew found a large shed and chicken coop fully engulfed in flames when it arrived, but no other structures were threatened.

