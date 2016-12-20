Courts
RICHARD D. YERDON, 26, was given a deferred sentence Nov. 22 for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, meaning that if he successfully completes five years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke ordered him to pay $745 in fees and to complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment.
