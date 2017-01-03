Jon Clontz, CEO of the Wyoming Lottery Corp., will be the guest speaker for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon series at noon Jan. 17 at the Prime Rib Restaurant. Clontz will give an overview of the state of the lottery and will talk about problem gambling and responsibility, as well as the positive impact the lottery has on the state.

