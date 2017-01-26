Bench-warmer to bench warrants
Newly sworn-in Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips is helped into his robe by his wife, Ann, and daughters, Hannah and Abigail, during his swearing in and robing ceremony at the Campbell County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead speaks at the swearing in ceremony for Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips on Wednesday afternoon at the Campbell County Courthouse.
