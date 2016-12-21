Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 4....

Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in November

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KGWN

The Research & Planning News Release featuring employment data for November 2016 is now available on the Internet via http://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/news.htm The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell significantly from 5.1% in October to 4.9% in November. Wyoming's unemployment rate remained higher than the current U.S. rate and significantly higher than its November 2015 level of 4.3%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC