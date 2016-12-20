Top stories of 2016: Coal bottoms out, along with economy
Less money, fewer jobs and a shaky local economy forged a year of uncertainty and challenge for many Campbell County residents in 2016. While the pall of an energy downturn and loss of thousands of area jobs hung over the community like a cloud for much of the year, residents also showed typical Wyoming moxie.
