The right thing to do'

Ken Barkey, second from left, owner The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar in Gillette, volunteered to feed two local families once a week for a year as a response to the economic downturn in Campbell County. He credits his staff, Sam Barkey, from left, Christine D' Angelo, Brad Focht and Tammy Schultz for doing all the work.

