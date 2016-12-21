Subcommittee to examine - Concept bill' for education
Although a legislative interim committee planned to take comments on three proposed draft bills to cut education funding in Wyoming on Monday, it decided not to do so. Chairmen Sen. Henry H.R. "Hank" Coe of Cody and Rep. David Northup of Powell head the Joint Education Committee in the Legislature.
Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
