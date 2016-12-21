North Dakota pipeline spill cleanup o...

North Dakota pipeline spill cleanup ongoing a week after leak

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Reuters

Roughly a third of the more than 3,000 barrels of oil that spilled into a North Dakota creek following a pipeline leak last week has been recovered, a local official said on Tuesday. An estimated 4,200 barrels of oil leaked from the Belle Fourche Pipeline on a hill just above the Ash Coulee Creek, and an estimated 3,100 barrels made it into the water, said Bill Seuss, a program manager for the North Dakota Department of Health.

