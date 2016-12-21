Hoppers at 2 coal mines catch on fire over weekend
Twelve firefighters worked two hours Saturday to extinguish a hopper fire at Belle Ayr Mine 18 miles southeast of Gillette. It was one of two relatively rare hopper fires that Campbell County Fire Department personnel and volunteer firefighters responded to over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
