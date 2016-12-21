Guns and Hoses blood drive starts next week
United Blood Services will be in Gillette next week to collect blood during the annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive, an annual competition between the Campbell County Fire Department and Gillette Police and Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Those wishing to donate blood can do so between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
