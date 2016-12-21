Cleanup of winter roads to be slower ...

Cleanup of winter roads to be slower this season

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

After the season's first true snow storm, Campbell County residents may have noticed slick and weathered roads days after the weekend's snow. The Gillette area saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow over the weekend and snow plows and truck drivers will continue to clean up after the storm the rest of this week.

