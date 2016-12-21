The Chamber Energizers are having a ribbon cutting ceremony for Jefferey Lee Photography at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber Energizers are having a ribbon cutting ceremony and a grand reopening for Good Times Liquor Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the store, 2701 S. Douglas Highway.

