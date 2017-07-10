Two charged after pursuit with deputies
Bernalillo County deputies say two people drove recklessly and ran multiple red lights in the South Valley Wednesday afternoon. When deputies attempted to pull their SUV over, the driver Jonathan Molina and his passenger Ernie Estrada reportedly refused to stop.
