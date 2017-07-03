July 3rd Morning Rush: Search for man...

July 3rd Morning Rush: Search for man believed to have drowned at Cochiti Lake continues

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

State police says its dive team was called in to assist with the search Saturday night after a 34-year-old Albuquerque man was reported as missing in the water. His name has not been released yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16) May '17 Baldrecluse 3
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) May '17 Sarise 9
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) Apr '17 Lisa 23
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar '17 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16) Nov '16 The truth 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC