Crews search for person missing in Rio Grande

Authorities are searching for a person who has capsized from a water craft in the Rio Grande north of the Alameda bridge. According to Commander Tanya Lattin of the Corrales Fire Department, about 10:46 a.m. authorities got a call that two people had flipped into the river from their water craft and only one person resurfaced.

Chicago, IL

