Briefs: Bernalillo deputies kill armed man in stolen car

Briefs: Bernalillo deputies kill armed man in stolen car

23 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said an armed man who was driving a stolen car has died early Tuesday morning after being shot by deputies. Gonzales said deputies followed and stopped the car after determining it was stolen.

Chicago, IL

