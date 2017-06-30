Briefs: Bernalillo deputies kill armed man in stolen car
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said an armed man who was driving a stolen car has died early Tuesday morning after being shot by deputies. Gonzales said deputies followed and stopped the car after determining it was stolen.
