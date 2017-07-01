BCSO say suspect jumped out of moving patrol car
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says a suspect with her hands and feet bound, jumped from a moving patrol car. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a disturbance in northwest Albuquerque where they say 20-year-old Maria Rogel Perez kicked and tried to bite them.
Bernalillo County Discussions
