BCSO say suspect jumped out of moving patrol car

Saturday

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says a suspect with her hands and feet bound, jumped from a moving patrol car. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a disturbance in northwest Albuquerque where they say 20-year-old Maria Rogel Perez kicked and tried to bite them.

