BCSO addresses lack of body cameras a...

BCSO addresses lack of body cameras amid fatal shooting investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's the largest sheriff's department in New Mexico and among the biggest departments in the state in general, yet the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras or even dash cams. Amid the investigation into a fatal deputy-involved shooting for a "self-admitted gang member" in the South Valley on Fourth of July morning, KRQE News 13 asked Sheriff Manuel Gonzales if he thinks lapel cameras would benefit investigations, especially like this one involving lethal force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16) May '17 Baldrecluse 3
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) May '17 Sarise 9
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) Apr '17 Lisa 23
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar '17 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16) Nov '16 The truth 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC