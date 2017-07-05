BCSO addresses lack of body cameras amid fatal shooting investigation
It's the largest sheriff's department in New Mexico and among the biggest departments in the state in general, yet the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras or even dash cams. Amid the investigation into a fatal deputy-involved shooting for a "self-admitted gang member" in the South Valley on Fourth of July morning, KRQE News 13 asked Sheriff Manuel Gonzales if he thinks lapel cameras would benefit investigations, especially like this one involving lethal force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC