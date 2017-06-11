Woman facing charges after alleged attempt to run over ex-boyfriend

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies say it happened on Saturday when Jessica Balducci and her ex-boyfriend got into a fight at his mom's home, over Balducci stealing his mom's medication and jewelry. The fight escalated, and at one point, the ex-boyfriend told deputies Balducci tried to run him over in the drive way, hitting another car.

