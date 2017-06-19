Wildfire forces evacuations in southe...

Wildfire forces evacuations in southern Santa Fe County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A brush fire broke out in southern Santa Fe County on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of 150 homes and prompting the sheriff's office to ask drivers to avoid N.M. 14 near the intersection with N.M. 344 near Golden. During the evacuations of homes off Ranchitos Road in the San Pedro Mountain area, officials asked residents to report to Edgewood Elementary School as fire crews from Santa Fe and Bernalillo counties and air tankers were called in to contain what quickly grew to a 40-acre burn amid an ongoing heat wave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16) May 25 Baldrecluse 3
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) May '17 Sarise 9
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) Apr '17 Lisa 23
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar '17 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16) Nov '16 The truth 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC