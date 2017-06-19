Wildfire forces evacuations in southern Santa Fe County

A brush fire broke out in southern Santa Fe County on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of 150 homes and prompting the sheriff's office to ask drivers to avoid N.M. 14 near the intersection with N.M. 344 near Golden. During the evacuations of homes off Ranchitos Road in the San Pedro Mountain area, officials asked residents to report to Edgewood Elementary School as fire crews from Santa Fe and Bernalillo counties and air tankers were called in to contain what quickly grew to a 40-acre burn amid an ongoing heat wave.

