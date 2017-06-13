Water Authority to provide $1 million to better Albuquerquea s drinking water

Over the next 5 years, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority will provide $1 million to the Rio Grande water fund to help restore forestation in key watershed areas. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the partnership and the completion of the 11.5 acres of new solar panels, which will power the water plant using renewable energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.