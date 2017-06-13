Water Authority to provide $1 million to better Albuquerquea s drinking water
Over the next 5 years, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority will provide $1 million to the Rio Grande water fund to help restore forestation in key watershed areas. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the partnership and the completion of the 11.5 acres of new solar panels, which will power the water plant using renewable energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May 25
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC