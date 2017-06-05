Study ranks Albuquerque worst in auto...

Study ranks Albuquerque worst in auto thefts per capita

13 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

A national report ranks Albuquerque and of Bernalillo County as the worst place in the nation when it comes to auto theft per capita. The National Insurance Crime Bureau's latest Hot Spots report shows in 2016 more than 10,000 vehicles were stolen.

Chicago, IL

