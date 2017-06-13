Study: $15 an hour needed for 2-bedroom rental in New Mexico
A new study says residents in 10 New Mexico counties must earn $15 an hour or more to rent a two-bedroom apartment without having to spend more than 30 percent of their income. Data released by an affordable housing advocacy group found that residents in Santa Fe County had to earn at least $20.15 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental.
