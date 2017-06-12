State Police Assumes Investigation of Escaped Inmate and Ongoing Manhunt 061417
The New Mexico State Police has been asked to take over the investigation into the escape of Cibola County Detention Center inmate Ramon Lorenzo . Around 9:00 p.m. last night, Lorenzo escaped from the detention center.
