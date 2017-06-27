Sewer line collapse still under repair at Central and Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Authorities are still working to repair a collapsed sewer line that has closed westbound Central at Rio Grande since Friday. Traffic is not allowed to turn north on to Rio Grande from Central.
