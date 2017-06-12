Security investigations into Sandoval County Detention Center released

Sandoval County officials say two investigations into the escape of two inmates from the Sandoval County Detention Center have been completed, and the findings have been released. Officials said that while the investigations were conducted separately, both reviews concluded that two specific factors created conditions that allowed the pair to escape: Non-adherence to certain detention center policies and procedures, such as inspecting the condition of recreation areas and monitoring inmates' movements in and out of those areas.

