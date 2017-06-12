Security investigations into Sandoval County Detention Center released
Sandoval County officials say two investigations into the escape of two inmates from the Sandoval County Detention Center have been completed, and the findings have been released. Officials said that while the investigations were conducted separately, both reviews concluded that two specific factors created conditions that allowed the pair to escape: Non-adherence to certain detention center policies and procedures, such as inspecting the condition of recreation areas and monitoring inmates' movements in and out of those areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May 25
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC