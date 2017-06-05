Police arrest escaped inmate from South Dakota in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Officials from the U.S. Marshals Service said on Saturday night that they, along with detectives from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, arrested an inmate on the run from South Dakota. Andrew Eastman walked away from an inmate work site in South Dakota, where he was serving time for grand theft, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
