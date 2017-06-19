NM autism support programs lose funding
Fiscal year 2018 starts July 1, and several programs providing support for New Mexicans with autism are faced with being defunded. Tuesday morning, KOB confirmed Camp Rising Sun will no longer be funded by the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division at the New Mexico Department of Health.
