New Mexico schools look to solve physician shortage
University of New Mexico student Connie Hu has plans to return to Las Cruces, where she was born and raised, to practice medicine after completing medical school and a medical residency. "I love New Mexico, so I plan to work at one of the hospitals or open my own practice," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May 25
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May 6
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC