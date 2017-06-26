New Mexico man stabs parents over lack of air conditioning, court documents show
Robert Generosa, 49, is accused of stabbing and threatening his parents over the lack of air conditioning in their Albuquerque home last Thursday. A New Mexico man was arrested Friday after he stabbed and threatened his parents over the lack of air conditioning in their home, court documents showed.
