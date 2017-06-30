New initiative offers support for chi...

New initiative offers support for children, families with trauma

Tuesday Jun 27

Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Initiative is dedicating about $6 million over two years to reducing "Adverse Childhood Experiences." The pilot program, called "ACEs" for short, will help fund eight providers that offer support to children and families experiencing trauma.

Chicago, IL

