New initiative offers support for children, families with trauma
Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Initiative is dedicating about $6 million over two years to reducing "Adverse Childhood Experiences." The pilot program, called "ACEs" for short, will help fund eight providers that offer support to children and families experiencing trauma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC