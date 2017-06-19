Man convicted of injuring APD officer in crash released from jail
A 23-year-old Albuquerque man convicted of permanently injuring an APD motorcycle officer in a hit-and-run crash walked out of court Monday morning as a relatively free man. It's been two years since Thomas Stavros, 21 years old at the time, ran into Albuquerque Police Department officer Raymond Loomis on his personal motorcycle, critically injuring him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May 25
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC