June 6 Morning Rush: Officer involved in James Boyd shooting back on the job
APD made the decision to reinstate Dominque Perez after the DA cleared him of his charges just months ago. Perez, a nine-year veteran with the department was fired under APD policy after murder charges in the shooting death of homeless camper James Boyd were filed.
