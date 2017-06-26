Innovate ABQ takes county to court over taxes claim
State owned properties are typically tax exempt, so when the county told the City of Albuquerque and the University of New Mexico to pay up for Innovate ABQ, they were shocked. "This is one of the largest game changing developments that our downtown and frankly, that our city has ever seen," Gilbert Montano said.
