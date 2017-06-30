First responders offer advice for when wildfires strike
Residents in the East Mountains filled a room in Tijeras Wednesday night, wanting to know exactly what to do if a wildfire hits their neighborhoods next. First responders from Bernalillo County hosted the informative meeting at the James McGrane Public Safety Complex to tell them what they need to do to prepare and what has changed since the Dog Head Fire last year.
