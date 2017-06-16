Dog Head Fire one year later: The les...

Dog Head Fire one year later: The lessons learned and how residents are rebuilding

This week marks one year since one of the biggest wild land fires in recent New Mexico history. The Dog Head Fire began it's path of destruction through the Manzano Mountains, eventually scorching 18,000 acres and destroying 12 homes.

